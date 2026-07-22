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Previous
Photo 1929
Baked
We may have some rain in a few days but it changes everyday. You can't say we haven't had a summer
22nd July 2026
22nd Jul 26
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Jo Worboys
@365projectorgjoworboys
Year two! Still enjoying finding photos everyday. Usually ending up with something totally different to the subject I set out to find. Thank you for...
1929
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2
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1
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365
Camera
Galaxy A16 5G
Taken
21st July 2026 9:18am
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Junan Heath
ace
Wonderful shot!
July 22nd, 2026
Fisher Family
Beautiful - we certainly need a little rain, the countryside is so dry!
Ian
July 22nd, 2026
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