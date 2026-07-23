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Previous
Photo 1930
Oats turn
Not quite ready for harvest but they won't be long
23rd July 2026
23rd Jul 26
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Jo Worboys
@365projectorgjoworboys
Year two! Still enjoying finding photos everyday. Usually ending up with something totally different to the subject I set out to find. Thank you for...
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Photo Details
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Album
365
Camera
Galaxy A16 5G
Taken
23rd July 2026 10:26am
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