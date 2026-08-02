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Previous
Photo 1940
Green veined white
Thistles seen to be a good food source for most butterflies
2nd August 2026
2nd Aug 26
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Jo Worboys
@365projectorgjoworboys
Year two! Still enjoying finding photos everyday. Usually ending up with something totally different to the subject I set out to find. Thank you for...
1940
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1940
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365
Taken
2nd August 2026 12:44pm
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Junan Heath
ace
Gorgeous capture!
August 2nd, 2026
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