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Lunch lined up by 365projectorgjoworboys
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Lunch lined up

Ladybird finding lots of black fly to keep her going
6th August 2026 6th Aug 26

Jo Worboys

@365projectorgjoworboys
Year two! Still enjoying finding photos everyday. Usually ending up with something totally different to the subject I set out to find. Thank you for...
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Joan Robillard ace
Good capture
August 6th, 2026  
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