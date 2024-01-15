Sign up
14 / 365
IMG_4579
View from a train, spent 9 hrs on a train in the rain & didn’t leave the state, no service so upload fail too, bit of a do’er upper through the window & rain in rural NSW
15th January 2024
15th Jan 24
Pupfiets
@365projectorgliane
Hey new here recommended by a friend, taking photos daily just on iPhone, moved UK to Sydney 7yrs ago & now on mid north coast...
14
photos
9
followers
13
following
3% complete
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 11 Pro
Taken
15th January 2024 5:12pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Tags
#rain
,
#train
,
#house
,
#ruralnsw
