IMG_4579 by 365projectorgliane
14 / 365

IMG_4579

View from a train, spent 9 hrs on a train in the rain & didn’t leave the state, no service so upload fail too, bit of a do’er upper through the window & rain in rural NSW
15th January 2024 15th Jan 24

Pupfiets

@365projectorgliane
Hey new here recommended by a friend, taking photos daily just on iPhone, moved UK to Sydney 7yrs ago & now on mid north coast...
