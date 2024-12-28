Previous
Sunny day in North Carolina. by 365projectorglilysmom
5 / 365

Sunny day in North Carolina.

A beautiful day in North Carolina, with wispy clouds and the sun shining through the trees.
28th December 2024 28th Dec 24

Wendy

@365projectorglilysmom
