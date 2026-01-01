Sign up
1 / 365
New Years Day Hunt
North Cotswolds Hunt meet at Chipping Campden. Will it be the last one? Historic moment, taken as seen on the day.
1st January 2026
1st Jan 26
photopedlar
@365projectorgphotopedlar
Album
365
Camera
DMC-FZ1000
Taken
1st January 2026 11:03am
Tags
#hunt
,
#cotswolds
,
#chippingcampden
,
#horsesandhounds
