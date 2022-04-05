1st ever debate that we won-2022 term 1

Today was the day that we won our first debate!!!!!!!!!!!!!! I am so proud of the speakers and the other team members of our team who supported us in this debate especially Amelia T. She was amazing! (As the adjudicator said a million times!!!) She took the whole team to victory as our first speaker. And thank you Mrs Logiudice for training and helping us so much with the prep and feedback. And a big shoutout to Mrs Ashby, for 'giving' the debating template to us. If it weren't for her, our speech would haven't been as good as it was.



BEST DAY EVER!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!🦄🦄🦄🦄🦄🦄🦄🦄🥳🥳🥳🥳🥳🥳🥳