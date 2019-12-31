Previous
Poolburn Dam, Central Otago, New Zealand by 365projectorgrobertbeckett
Poolburn Dam, Central Otago, New Zealand

The Poolburn Dam in Central Otago, New Zealand was used as one of the many locations for the 'Lord of the Rings' trilogy of films. I was pleased with the sky formation and the various colour palettes resulting from a very dry summer.
31st December 2019 31st Dec 19

Robert Beckett

@365projectorgrobertbeckett
