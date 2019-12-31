Sign up
3 / 365
Poolburn Dam, Central Otago, New Zealand
The Poolburn Dam in Central Otago, New Zealand was used as one of the many locations for the 'Lord of the Rings' trilogy of films. I was pleased with the sky formation and the various colour palettes resulting from a very dry summer.
31st December 2019
31st Dec 19
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
365
Canon EOS 7D Mark II
26th April 2018 5:28pm
new
rings
the
of
dam
lord
landscapes
zealand
poolburn
