My main man "BOSS" by 365projectorgsands
1 / 365

My main man “BOSS”

This boy has seen me through some very dark times. His love is unconditional. All he asks for is fresh food water and somewhere warm to sleep. Yet in return he gives all he has to keep me safe. Love u my big boy❤️❤️❤️
20th January 2019

Kiwi sands

@365projectorgsands
