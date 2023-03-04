Previous
Next
The Glass and Gus by 365projectsheila
57 / 365

The Glass and Gus

Homework....monochrome & wide angle. 18mm f/5 1/100 ISO 100
4th March 2023 4th Mar 23

Sheila

@365projectsheila
15% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise