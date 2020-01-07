Previous
Looking back by 4rky
Photo 541

Looking back

Trevor belongs to one of the neighbours and calls round most days for my cat Arky. He knocks on the back door and waits to be let in if it is raining or for Arky to come out if it isn't :)

For the song title challenge:
Nat King Cole - Looking Back
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=x-OGrUO_eDA
7th January 2020 7th Jan 20

4rky

@4rky
January 2020 - On the basis that the best camera is the one you have with you, the plan is to use the mobile more...
Graeme Stevens ace
excellent detail - I do like animals with human names ;)
January 7th, 2020  
gloria jones ace
Love Trevor's markings...great shot
January 7th, 2020  
Clare Gadsby ace
ha good on ya trev :)
January 7th, 2020  
