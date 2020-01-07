Sign up
Photo 541
Looking back
Trevor belongs to one of the neighbours and calls round most days for my cat Arky. He knocks on the back door and waits to be let in if it is raining or for Arky to come out if it isn't :)
For the song title challenge:
Nat King Cole - Looking Back
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=x-OGrUO_eDA
7th January 2020
7th Jan 20
3
5
4rky
ace
@4rky
January 2020 - On the basis that the best camera is the one you have with you, the plan is to use the mobile more...
Views
3
Comments
3
Fav's
5
365
365
X-T30
X-T30
Taken
6th January 2020 12:20am
Tags
black and white
,
4rky's cats
,
songtitle-58
Graeme Stevens
ace
excellent detail - I do like animals with human names ;)
January 7th, 2020
gloria jones
ace
Love Trevor's markings...great shot
January 7th, 2020
Clare Gadsby
ace
ha good on ya trev :)
January 7th, 2020
