Photo 1050
1903 Mercedes 60hp
Only five of these left.
This one is still running!
1st November 2023
1st Nov 23
4rky
ace
@4rky
Thanks to everyone who takes the time to view, comment and fav. Your comments and encouragement are much appreciated.
Tags
brighton
,
vintage car
,
fujicolour 100 industrial
,
fxw
,
london to brighton veteran car run
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Awesome
November 18th, 2025
Mags
ace
An amazing old car and capture.
November 18th, 2025
LManning (Laura)
ace
What a classic!
November 18th, 2025
