1903 Mercedes 60hp by 4rky
1903 Mercedes 60hp

Only five of these left.
This one is still running!
1st November 2023 1st Nov 23

4rky

Christine Sztukowski ace
Awesome
November 18th, 2025  
Mags ace
An amazing old car and capture.
November 18th, 2025  
LManning (Laura) ace
What a classic!
November 18th, 2025  
