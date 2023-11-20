Sign up
Photo 1065
Prebends Bridge
20th November 2023
20th Nov 23
3
2
4rky
ace
@4rky
Thanks to everyone who takes the time to view, comment and fav. Your comments and encouragement are much appreciated.
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
DMC-LX7
Taken
19th November 2023 2:13pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
sooc
,
digicam
,
durham
,
panasonic lx7
JackieR
ace
This is fabulous framed, wonder what it's like now after the rains up north?
November 16th, 2025
Chrissie
ace
Beautiful reflections. Awesome capture.
November 16th, 2025
Mags
ace
What a gorgeous old bridge and arches.
November 16th, 2025
