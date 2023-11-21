Previous
Bird's eye view by 4rky
Photo 1064

Bird's eye view

It was a long, steep climb to the top of the cathedral tower but it was worth it
21st November 2023 21st Nov 23

4rky

@4rky
Thanks to everyone who takes the time to view, comment and fav. Your comments and encouragement are much appreciated.
LManning (Laura) ace
A spectacular view!
November 11th, 2025  
Susan Wakely ace
Amazing view.
November 11th, 2025  
