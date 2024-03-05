Conor Pass is one of the highest mountain passes in Ireland. The steepest part the road weaves its way around sharp cliff faces. There are some very narrow sections where two cars can't pass, thick fog can drop out of seemingly nowhere and sheep that graze on the mountain sometimes amble across the road. It all makes for a daunting drive but worth it for the dramatic views of mountains, lakes, waterfalls and the glacial valley below.
For a passenger's eye view see here: https://365project.org/4rky/365/2024-03-06