Conor Pass by 4rky
Photo 1080

Conor Pass

View from the passenger seat on one of my favourite drives. The moss-topped stone walls that line the road are not very high and there are gaps in places. Beyond the wall there's a steep drop down to the valley below. The view is breathtaking.
6th March 2024 6th Mar 24

4rky

4rky
Thanks to everyone who takes the time to view, comment and fav. Your comments and encouragement are much appreciated.
Mags ace
It's beautiful and so pristine.
January 11th, 2026  
