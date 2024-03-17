Unexpected item in the bagging area

There's a pet centre in a village just outside Brighton. They sell a variety of pet care supplies and they don't sell pets.



There's an assortment of animals on hand to help with your shopping needs - a cluster of cats wandering around or sitting on the sofas, a parrot that imitates the cats meows, rabbits and guinea pigs.



There's even a petting area off to the side with armchairs and sofas for you to spend time with the animals. On this occasion, there was a young girl with her Mum who was over the moon to have a large white rabbit hop over and sit on her lap and two young men who were being fussed over by the cats. Everyone seemed very happy 😊