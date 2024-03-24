Previous
Slí na nGallán by 4rky
Photo 1082

Slí na nGallán

Follow the signs for the Fairy Glade Walk, past church ruins and St Brendans Well, climbing the hillside where the path leads to "Slí na nGallán" ("Path of the Standing Stones").

Situated on the lower east slopes of Mount Brandon with a view across Brandon Bay towards the central mountain ridge that forms the backbone of the Dingle Peninsula. Originally there were five standing stones, but two had fallen by the early 19th century. The remaining stones are 2.75m, 2.14m and 2.1m in height.

The stones date from the Bronze Age and are over 4,000 years old and are aligned to mark the rising sun at the summer solstice,
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
oooooh these standing stones are amazing
January 13th, 2026  
KarenD
Awesome
January 13th, 2026  
