Photo 1065
In the heart of the city
One Canada Square at Canary Wharf
12th September 2024
12th Sep 24
2
2
4rky
ace
@4rky
Thanks to everyone who takes the time to view, comment and fav. Your comments and encouragement are much appreciated.
1959
photos
109
followers
138
following
292% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
Pixel 7a
Taken
12th September 2024 10:27am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
london
,
architecture
Mags
ace
Beautiful POV! Your title vaguely reminds me of song lyrics. =)
September 22nd, 2024
LManning (Laura)
ace
Love the reflections.
September 22nd, 2024
