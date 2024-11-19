Sign up
Photo 1137
Borthwood Copse
19th November 2024
19th Nov 24
2
2
4rky
ace
@4rky
Thanks to everyone who takes the time to view, comment and fav. Your comments and encouragement are much appreciated.
Views
3
3
Comments
2
2
Fav's
2
2
Album
365
Camera
X-T30 II
Taken
11th November 2024 11:15am
Privacy
Tags
sooc
,
borthwood copse
,
iow
,
fxw
,
classic cuban negative
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Beautiful wooded area
December 11th, 2025
Al C
ace
I really like this. Colours are great, nice processing
December 11th, 2025
