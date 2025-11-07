Previous
Bonfire Night by 4rky
Photo 1133

Bonfire Night

The heat from the blaze kept everyone far further back than the obligatory safety rope
7th November 2025

4rky

Mags ace
That's a big one! Great capture.
November 9th, 2025  
