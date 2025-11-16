Sign up
Photo 1153
MFPIAC - Moments of stillness
Because birds have moments of stillness too!
Originally put this together for the last MFPIAC and then forgot to upload it 😮
16th November 2025
16th Nov 25
4rky
ace
@4rky
Thanks to everyone who takes the time to view, comment and fav. Your comments and encouragement are much appreciated.
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Taken
21st September 2022 2:40am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
mfpiac-143
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Beautiful photos
December 5th, 2025
LManning (Laura)
ace
Lovely collage
December 5th, 2025
