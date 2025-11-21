Previous
Brock the Badger by 4rky
Photo 1152

Brock the Badger

Chainsaw carving by Lorcan O'Byrne in Selsdon Wood

If you've got a spare 10 minutes you can watch a talented young man get to work with his chainsaw: https://www.youtube.com/watch?app=desktop&v=_9wv6hrdWSY
21st November 2025

4rky

ace
@4rky
Thanks to everyone who takes the time to view, comment and fav. Your comments and encouragement are much appreciated.
Photo Details

Al C ace
Very cool and I like it- but I'm personally more interested in the base, would like to see this whole image in mono. Fav'd
December 3rd, 2025  
