Juno
Juno is another of the Carisbrooke Castle donkeys.
This is the best picture I could get - he just would not get his head out of that bucket!
4th August 2023
4rky
ace
@4rky
Thanks to everyone who takes the time to view, comment and fav. Your comments and encouragement are much appreciated.
Album
Black and White
Taken
18th July 2023 10:02pm
Tags
b&w
,
black and white
,
castle
,
donkey
,
iow
,
carisbrooke
