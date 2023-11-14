Sign up
304 / 365
Baileygate
An arch built into the city walls in 1778 to allow carriages to access the city from the recently built Prebends bridge
14th November 2023
14th Nov 23
4rky
ace
@4rky
Thanks to everyone who takes the time to view, comment and fav. Your comments and encouragement are much appreciated.
Photo Details
Views
5
Album
Black and White
Taken
16th November 2023 9:53pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
sooc
,
digicam
,
durham
,
canon s95
