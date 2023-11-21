Sign up
312 / 365
The Old Fulling Mill
21st November 2023
21st Nov 23
2
1
4rky
ace
@4rky
Thanks to everyone who takes the time to view, comment and fav. Your comments and encouragement are much appreciated.
Tags
b&w
,
black and white
,
digicam
,
durham
,
canon s95
narayani
ace
Nicely composed and works well in b&w
November 16th, 2025
Chrissie
ace
Beautiful b/w capture
November 16th, 2025
