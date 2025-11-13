Sign up
Previous
349 / 365
Moments of stillness - Lost in thought
For the MFPIAC challenge: Moments of stillness in a busy world
https://365project.org/discuss/themes-competitions/51454/new-round-of-the-mfpiac-challenge!
13th November 2025
13th Nov 25
2
2
4rky
ace
@4rky
Thanks to everyone who takes the time to view, comment and fav. Your comments and encouragement are much appreciated.
2057
photos
99
followers
129
following
95% complete
342
343
344
345
346
347
348
349
1136
1137
1138
1139
1140
1141
1142
349
Views
4
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
Black and White
Camera
Moto G (5)
Taken
13th October 2018 9:31am
Tags
b&w
,
black and white
,
mfpiac-143
Mags
ace
Wow! Superb captures and themed collage.
November 14th, 2025
narayani
ace
What a fabulous collection of images
November 14th, 2025
