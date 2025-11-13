Previous
Moments of stillness - Lost in thought by 4rky
Moments of stillness - Lost in thought

For the MFPIAC challenge: Moments of stillness in a busy world
4rky

Thanks to everyone who takes the time to view, comment and fav. Your comments and encouragement are much appreciated.
Mags ace
Wow! Superb captures and themed collage.
November 14th, 2025  
narayani ace
What a fabulous collection of images
November 14th, 2025  
