Bridge of Sighs by 4rky
Photo 440

Bridge of Sighs

Officially called Hertford Bridge as it provides a corridor linking the main buildings of Hertford College over New College Lane in Oxford. Popularly known as the Bridge Of Sighs due to its likeness to the Ponte dei Sospiri in Venice.
16th February 2020 16th Feb 20

4rky

