Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 440
Bridge of Sighs
Officially called Hertford Bridge as it provides a corridor linking the main buildings of Hertford College over New College Lane in Oxford. Popularly known as the Bridge Of Sighs due to its likeness to the Ponte dei Sospiri in Venice.
16th February 2020
16th Feb 20
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
4rky
ace
@4rky
January 2020 - On the basis that the best camera is the one you have with you, the plan is to use the mobile more...
1015
photos
137
followers
172
following
120% complete
View this month »
433
434
435
436
437
438
439
440
Latest from all albums
437
572
573
438
439
574
440
575
Photo Details
Views
2
Album
Extras I
Camera
X-T100
Taken
7th February 2020 3:25pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
bridge
,
oxford
,
bridge of sighs
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close