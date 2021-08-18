Big Fish

A giant fish sculpture on Southsea beach constructed from scrap materials. It can be filled with plastic bottles to encourage recycling and stop plastic waste and aims to raise awareness of the impact of plastic on the environment.



Inside is a life-sized man on a mobile phone as part of the sculpture, to link not only to stories like Jonah and Pinocchio, but also to make a general statement on humankind burying themselves in plastic rubbish and being unaware of their environment and impact whilst staring at a phone.