Previous
Next
Ushaw College by 4rky
Photo 562

Ushaw College

Built in 1808 as a seminary and trained Catholic priests until 2011. It now hosts art exhibitions, music and theatre events (and the Antiques Roadshow when it's in that neck of the woods)
21st November 2023 21st Nov 23

4rky

ace
@4rky
Thanks to everyone who takes the time to view, comment and fav. Your comments and encouragement are much appreciated.
155% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Christine Sztukowski ace
Very picturesque
November 18th, 2025  
Mags ace
In a beautiful setting! You caught the light just right on those windows.
November 18th, 2025  
LManning (Laura) ace
Very grand!
November 18th, 2025  
Diana ace
Beautifully composed and captured.
November 18th, 2025  
Susan Wakely ace
Nice looking building.
November 18th, 2025  
Al C ace
Well done
November 18th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact