Photo 562
Ushaw College
Built in 1808 as a seminary and trained Catholic priests until 2011. It now hosts art exhibitions, music and theatre events (and the Antiques Roadshow when it's in that neck of the woods)
21st November 2023
21st Nov 23
6
4
4rky
ace
@4rky
Thanks to everyone who takes the time to view, comment and fav. Your comments and encouragement are much appreciated.
2069
photos
99
followers
131
following
562
563
564
565
566
567
568
569
Photo Details
Views
28
Comments
6
Fav's
4
Album
Extras I
Camera
Canon PowerShot N100
Taken
21st November 2023 9:55am
Tags
digicam
,
durham
,
4rkytp
,
canon powershot n100
,
ushaw college
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Very picturesque
November 18th, 2025
Mags
ace
In a beautiful setting! You caught the light just right on those windows.
November 18th, 2025
LManning (Laura)
ace
Very grand!
November 18th, 2025
Diana
ace
Beautifully composed and captured.
November 18th, 2025
Susan Wakely
ace
Nice looking building.
November 18th, 2025
Al C
ace
Well done
November 18th, 2025
