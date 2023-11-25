Sign up
Photo 562
Lion's mouth mask
shishiguchi
A Japanese Noh theatre mask depicting a lion's mouth, used for powerful and mythical lion spirit characters
Durham Oriental museum
25th November 2023
25th Nov 23
2
1
4rky
ace
@4rky
Thanks to everyone who takes the time to view, comment and fav. Your comments and encouragement are much appreciated.
2054
photos
99
followers
129
following
154% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
Extras I
Taken
18th November 2023 2:29am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
autumn
,
sooc
,
digicam
,
durham
,
canon s95
Annie D
ace
Awesome mask.
November 13th, 2025
Mags
ace
Amazing mask and capture.
November 13th, 2025
