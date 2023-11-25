Previous
Lion's mouth mask by 4rky
Photo 562

Lion's mouth mask

shishiguchi
A Japanese Noh theatre mask depicting a lion's mouth, used for powerful and mythical lion spirit characters
Durham Oriental museum
25th November 2023 25th Nov 23

4rky

ace
@4rky
Photo Details

Annie D ace
Awesome mask.
November 13th, 2025  
Mags ace
Amazing mask and capture.
November 13th, 2025  
