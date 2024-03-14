Previous
Mountainview Cottage by 4rky
Mountainview Cottage

My cousin's cottage, surrounded by mountains and with a view out over the Atlantic. It's a very short distance to what used to be my grandparents farmhouse where we all spent our summer holidays as children
14th March 2024

4rky

