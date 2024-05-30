Previous
Poppy by 4rky
Photo 559

Poppy

Don't be fooled by those puppy dog eyes and the beanbag slouch. Poppy is my cousin's dog and is one of the happiest and most energetic pups I've met
30th May 2024 30th May 24

4rky

ace
@4rky
Thanks to everyone who takes the time to view, comment and fav. Your comments and encouragement are much appreciated.
Mags ace
Such an adorable fur baby!
October 7th, 2024  
PhotoCrazy ace
So cute!
October 7th, 2024  
Diana ace
Fabulous capture of Poppy just chilling!
October 7th, 2024  
Vincent ace
Confy!
October 7th, 2024  
