25 / 365
Sakura
Sakura in Osaka Expo'70 Commemorative park, with Ferris wheel behind
5th April 2023
5th Apr 23
chen chen
@520
Album
365
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX740 HS
Taken
5th April 2023 2:33pm
Tags
#spring
,
#japan
,
#sakura
,
#osaka
