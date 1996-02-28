Previous
Next
45003794_1564671503632568_4346184046565392384_n by 6wresearch
1 / 365

45003794_1564671503632568_4346184046565392384_n

Global Frozen Food Market size is anticipated to register growth during 2019-25. Based on products, convenience food and ready meals segment captured the majority of the market revenues in 2018.
For more information:- https://www.6wresearch.com/industry-report/global-frozen-food-market-2019-2025
28th February 1996 28th Feb 96

Jack

@6wresearch
0% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise