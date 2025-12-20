Previous
Next
It was only 24 hours to solstice by 72degrees
18 / 365

It was only 24 hours to solstice

20th December 2025 20th Dec 25

72degrees

@72degrees
Returned to 365 after 11 years. Rediscovering using my DSLR camera after years of only using a smart phone for photography. Capturing visitors to my...
5% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact