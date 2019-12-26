Previous
Next
JAX recieving his Christmas bone from my daughter by 777margo
Photo 1965

JAX recieving his Christmas bone from my daughter

26th December 2019 26th Dec 19

Margo

ace
@777margo
Picture updated 30-12-13. My name is Margaret. I live in up-country Queensland..A very fruitful & beautiful area.l I have 7 grandchildren, one...
538% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Ulrika ace
I used to laugh at people who bought their pets gifts... we made sure our dog and son's cat didn't miss out... we figure if we are going to have pets they have to be part of the family. Jax looks very grateful
December 28th, 2019  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise