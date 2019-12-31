Sign up
Photo 1969
Along Southbank Brisbane River walk
31st December 2019
31st Dec 19
Margo
ace
@777margo
Picture updated 30-12-13. My name is Margaret. I live in up-country Queensland..A very fruitful & beautiful area.l I have 7 grandchildren, one...
2869
photos
300
followers
68
following
539% complete
View this month »
1962
1963
1964
1965
1966
1967
1968
1969
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
3
Fav's
4
Album
365
Camera
TRT-LX2
Taken
22nd December 2019 6:25pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
walk
,
brisbane
,
river
,
southbank
,
along
CC Folk
ace
This is lovely! What a nice place to walk...
December 31st, 2019
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Such a beautiful walkway - fv
December 31st, 2019
Mave
Beautiful. Fav!
December 31st, 2019
