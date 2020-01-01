Previous
Next
Exotic umbrella by 777margo
Photo 1970

Exotic umbrella

1st January 2020 1st Jan 20

Margo

ace
@777margo
Picture updated 30-12-13. My name is Margaret. I live in up-country Queensland..A very fruitful & beautiful area.l I have 7 grandchildren, one...
540% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Beryl Lloyd ace
Wow -- certainly a show stopper !
January 2nd, 2020  
Denise Wood ace
Now that;s a brolly for me :) fav
January 2nd, 2020  
Gosia ace
And huge
January 2nd, 2020  
Chris K ace
wow! that would certainly keep the sun off
January 2nd, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise