Photo 1972
Daughter no 2 Rachel with another of those exotic umbrellas.
Rachel nearly freaked out when we spotted a Red bellied black snake, whilst she was looking for little green frogs to photograph Rachel was on 365 for about 6 years She is too busy now
3rd January 2020
3rd Jan 20
2
0
Margo
ace
@777margo
Picture updated 30-12-13. My name is Margaret. I live in up-country Queensland..A very fruitful & beautiful area.l I have 7 grandchildren, one...
2872
photos
300
followers
68
following
Views
6
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
TRT-LX2
Taken
2nd January 2020 1:45pm
Diana Ludwigs
ace
Such a beautiful shot of your lovely daughter.
January 3rd, 2020
julia
ace
Helli Rachael.. nice to see you..
January 3rd, 2020
