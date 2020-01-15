Previous
Rose in my neighbours garden by 777margo
Photo 1982

Rose in my neighbours garden

15th January 2020 15th Jan 20

Margo

ace
@777margo
Picture updated 30-12-13. My name is Margaret. I live in up-country Queensland..A very fruitful & beautiful area.l I have 7 grandchildren, one...
Photo Details

Fr1da
Beautiful colours !
January 15th, 2020  
Beryl Lloyd ace
So pretty !
January 15th, 2020  
Dione Giorgio
Beautiful rose. Mine are hibernating.
January 15th, 2020  
Margo ace
@fr1da @beryl @sangwann Thankyou folks for your nice comments
January 15th, 2020  
SwChappell ace
Beautiful capture
January 15th, 2020  
Amanda Thepanda
Very pretty
January 15th, 2020  
Gina Rieck ace
Very pretty, looks huge.
January 15th, 2020  
Gosia ace
Very nice
January 15th, 2020  
