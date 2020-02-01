Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 1997
This delightful dish was presented to my daughter by her Thai
neighbour. to make the rice blue she used another blue flower like the one on the dish
1st February 2020
1st Feb 20
3
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Margo
ace
@777margo
Picture updated 30-12-13. My name is Margaret. I live in up-country Queensland..A very fruitful & beautiful area.l I have 7 grandchildren, one...
2897
photos
293
followers
63
following
547% complete
View this month »
1990
1991
1992
1993
1994
1995
1996
1997
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
TRT-LX2
Taken
19th January 2020 6:10pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
one
,
blue
,
flower
,
the
,
my
,
to
,
dish
,
thai
,
daughter
,
rice
,
this
,
was
,
on
,
like
,
neighbour
,
make
,
used
,
delightful
,
she
,
another
,
presented
Annie D
ace
Thai dishes are beautifully presented 😊
February 2nd, 2020
Hazel
ace
A work of art - so beautiful!
February 2nd, 2020
Gosia
ace
Great colours
February 2nd, 2020
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close