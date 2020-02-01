Previous
This delightful dish was presented to my daughter by her Thai by 777margo
This delightful dish was presented to my daughter by her Thai

neighbour. to make the rice blue she used another blue flower like the one on the dish
Margo

@777margo
My name is Margaret. I live in up-country Queensland..A very fruitful & beautiful area.l I have 7 grandchildren, one...
Annie D ace
Thai dishes are beautifully presented 😊
February 2nd, 2020  
Hazel ace
A work of art - so beautiful!
February 2nd, 2020  
Gosia ace
Great colours
February 2nd, 2020  
