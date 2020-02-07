Previous
I was about to go through the gate- & then stopped by 777margo
Photo 2001

I was about to go through the gate- & then stopped

A green tree snake had taken control of the gate!! I left him be!!
7th February 2020 7th Feb 20

Margo

@777margo
My name is Margaret. I live in up-country Queensland..A very fruitful & beautiful area.l I have 7 grandchildren
Issi Bannerman ace
Oh my, you mustn't argue with him! Nice capture.
February 7th, 2020  
CC Folk ace
Yikes!
February 7th, 2020  
