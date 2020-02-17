Sign up
Photo 2012
Umbrella Tree Native to North Queensland
Is a prolific seeder-can cause harm to the ecosystem Note the Honey Eater!!
17th February 2020
17th Feb 20
Margo
ace
@777margo
Picture updated 30-12-13. My name is Margaret. I live in up-country Queensland..A very fruitful & beautiful area.l I have 7 grandchildren, one...
2915
photos
288
followers
64
following
7
3
365
Canon IXUS 185
6th February 2020 1:20pm
Gosia
ace
Amazing plant
February 17th, 2020
Chris H
ace
I can see how the leaves resemble open umbrella's ☂☂☂ its an attractive looking tree.
February 17th, 2020
Wylie
ace
Ah yes, I was immediately looking for the birds, good to see!
February 17th, 2020
