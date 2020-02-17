Previous
Umbrella Tree Native to North Queensland by 777margo
Photo 2012

Umbrella Tree Native to North Queensland

Is a prolific seeder-can cause harm to the ecosystem Note the Honey Eater!!
17th February 2020 17th Feb 20

Margo

Gosia ace
Amazing plant
February 17th, 2020  
Chris H ace
I can see how the leaves resemble open umbrella's ☂☂☂ its an attractive looking tree.
February 17th, 2020  
Wylie ace
Ah yes, I was immediately looking for the birds, good to see!
February 17th, 2020  
