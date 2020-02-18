Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 2013
Pottery under water growths
At the GOMA Water exhibition on at the present time
18th February 2020
18th Feb 20
Margo
ace
@777margo
Picture updated 30-12-13. My name is Margaret. I live in up-country Queensland..A very fruitful & beautiful area.l I have 7 grandchildren, one...
Photo Details
Views
11
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
Canon IXUS 185
Taken
11th February 2020 11:10am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
time
,
water
,
under
,
pottery
,
present
,
goma
,
exhibitions
,
growths
Wylie
ace
Fascinating, under water toadstools!
February 19th, 2020
Diana
ace
Great shapes and colours
February 19th, 2020
