Previous
Next
Snail pace!! by 777margo
Photo 2028

Snail pace!!

3rd March 2020 3rd Mar 20

Margo

ace
@777margo
Picture updated 30-12-13. My name is Margaret. I live in up-country Queensland..A very fruitful & beautiful area.l I have 7 grandchildren, one...
555% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Wylie ace
that's an unusual snail, a Queenslander perhaps:)
March 3rd, 2020  
Gosia ace
Such as big house to carry
March 3rd, 2020  
Ethel ace
A good close up. I don’t recognise this snail, either. Maybe it’s just an old snail when I look at all the scratches on its shell - a bit the worse for wear - like me really
March 3rd, 2020  
Kerry McCarthy
Wonderful detail. Great "action" shot! :)
March 3rd, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise