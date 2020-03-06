Sign up
Photo 2031
Singapore Daisy. considered a pest
6th March 2020
6th Mar 20
Margo
ace
@777margo
My name is Margaret. I live in up-country Queensland..A very fruitful & beautiful area.l I have 7 grandchildren
2934
photos
291
followers
66
following
3
2
365
Canon IXUS 185
25th February 2020 6:27am
a
,
daisy
,
pest
,
singapore
,
considered
Dustyloup
What a conundrum, so attractive yet so invasive !
March 6th, 2020
Diana
ace
They are very pretty though, lovely sunny capture.
March 6th, 2020
