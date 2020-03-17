Sign up
Photo 2042
School children joining together to protect the enviroment
On a wall at Wappa Dam
17th March 2020
17th Mar 20
2
2
Margo
ace
@777margo
Picture updated 30-12-13. My name is Margaret. I live in up-country Queensland..A very fruitful & beautiful area.l I have 7 grandchildren, one...
2945
photos
289
followers
65
following
559% complete
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
TRT-LX2
Taken
13th March 2020 2:02pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
children
,
the
,
to
,
wall
,
dam
,
together
,
enviroment
,
protect
,
joining
,
wappa
Fr1da
Beautiful mural
March 17th, 2020
Dione Giorgio
Beautiful mural and an even more beautiful message. Fav.
March 17th, 2020
