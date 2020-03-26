Sign up
Photo 2047
View through my kitchen window after cleaning the window
The flowers are Allamanda hedge
26th March 2020
26th Mar 20
3
0
Margo
ace
@777margo
Picture updated 30-12-13. My name is Margaret. I live in up-country Queensland..A very fruitful & beautiful area.l I have 7 grandchildren, one...
2950
photos
291
followers
66
following
2040
2041
2042
2043
2044
2045
2046
2047
Views
4
Comments
3
Album
365
Camera
TRT-LX2
Taken
25th March 2020 2:50pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
kitchen
,
window
,
flowers
,
the
,
my
,
view
,
cleaning
,
are
,
through
,
after
,
hedge
,
allamanda
Tim L
Natural framing and nice juxtaposition, rather elegant !
March 26th, 2020
Jennifer Eurell
That is something nice to look at.
March 26th, 2020
Valerie Chesney
ace
Such a beautiful view Margo
March 26th, 2020
